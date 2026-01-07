Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Price

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 target price on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

CAVA stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,033. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.22.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $192,051.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,950.10. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 378.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 656.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen.

