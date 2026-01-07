Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack In The Box from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jack In The Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Jack In The Box from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Get Jack In The Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jack In The Box

Jack In The Box Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 260,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,378. Jack In The Box has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $392.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $326.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.23 million. Jack In The Box had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jack In The Box will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jack In The Box

In other news, SVP Richard D. Cook sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $34,095.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,193 shares in the company, valued at $518,842.44. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance F. Tucker purchased 5,000 shares of Jack In The Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $86,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,955.95. This represents a 6.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,466 shares of company stock valued at $181,110. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack In The Box

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Jack In The Box by 165.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Jack In The Box by 96.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack In The Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 136.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Jack In The Box by 882.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is a publicly traded quick-service restaurant company best known for its Jack in the Box brand of fast-food restaurants. Founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has operated for decades as a franchisor and operator of drive-thru and dine-in restaurants. Its business model combines company-owned locations with franchise arrangements, and the company focuses on building brand recognition through menu innovation, marketing and service convenience.

The company’s core offerings center on a broad fast-food menu that includes hamburgers (notably the Jumbo Jack), tacos, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sides and specialty limited-time items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack In The Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack In The Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.