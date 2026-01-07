First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

FHN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares set a $28.00 target price on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of First Horizon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,817. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.08 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 18.08%.First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,306,225.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 307,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,375.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $165,637.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 128,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,329.24. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 873.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

