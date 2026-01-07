Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Shares Down 10.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lotus Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.2950. 10,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 193,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lotus Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lotus Technology

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lotus Technology by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Lotus Technology by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

