Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock Price Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.4530. 649,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,480,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMPX shares. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $956.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,043,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 2,487,443 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,101,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,354,000 after buying an additional 6,951,666 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno?oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti?tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company’s lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47?SIRP? pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don’t eat me” signals on cancer cells.

