Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Up 8.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $292.18 and last traded at $295.3120. Approximately 341,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 301,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.87.

The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 25,130 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $4,852,351.70. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,450.88. The trade was a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $2,612,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,699.36. This represents a 56.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision therapies for disorders driven by neuronal excitability. The company applies translational neuroscience and genetic insights to design small molecule drugs that target specific ion channels and receptor subtypes implicated in neurological and psychiatric conditions. Its research aims to address unmet needs in rare epilepsies, essential tremor, treatment-resistant depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

The company’s pipeline includes several lead candidates at various stages of development.

