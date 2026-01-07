SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 36,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 21,906 shares.The stock last traded at $100.34 and had previously closed at $100.95.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average of $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $507.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 95,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 69,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter worth $3,111,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 118.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $769,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

