Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.25 and last traded at $74.7850. 211,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 898,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Ambarella Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 21.31%.The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $276,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 102,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,764.48. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $264,754.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 153,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,895.44. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,989. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 44.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

