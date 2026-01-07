CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 17,541 shares.The stock last traded at $33.7340 and had previously closed at $34.26.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 30.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 358.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,920,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000.

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals. CCNR was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by SS&C.

