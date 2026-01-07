CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 17,541 shares.The stock last traded at $33.7340 and had previously closed at $34.26.
CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 30.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92.
CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 358.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF
CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Company Profile
The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals. CCNR was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by SS&C.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.