ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.2830. 12,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 27,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADS-TEC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,370,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,442,000 after acquiring an additional 889,708 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 305,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 211,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

