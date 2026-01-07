Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $32.9880. Approximately 33,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 258,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price objective on Rapt Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Rapt Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapt Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Rapt Therapeutics from $27.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapt Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $886.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapt Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Rapt Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Rapt Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,063,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for autoimmune and allergic diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Diego, California, RAPT applies tissue-selective immunology to design small molecule and biologic candidates that modulate immune cell trafficking and tissue-resident pathways. The company’s research platform enables the identification of targets that drive tissue inflammation with the goal of achieving improved efficacy and safety profiles over current therapies.

The company’s lead asset, RPT193, is an orally available antagonist of the CC chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), currently in clinical development for atopic dermatitis and allergic asthma.

