Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $169.37 and last traded at $167.53. Approximately 33,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 153,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays set a $157.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.25.

Badger Meter Stock Down 7.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day moving average of $190.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company’s product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

Featured Articles

