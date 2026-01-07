Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $17.1960. 205,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,996,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 5.5%

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 31.50%.The firm had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kyle Piskel sold 162,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $3,174,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 216,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,421.50. This trade represents a 42.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 113,890 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,773,267.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 315,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,777.46. This represents a 26.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,223,652 shares of company stock worth $21,009,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 593.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.