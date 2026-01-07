Chinese Stocks To Follow Now – January 7th

Diageo, Regencell Bioscience, and UP Fintech are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies based in or deriving substantial revenue from mainland China, traded either on domestic exchanges (A-shares on Shanghai and Shenzhen), in Hong Kong (H-shares, Red/ P-chips) or abroad as American/Global Depositary Receipts. For investors they provide exposure to China’s economic growth but also carry country-specific risks such as regulatory intervention, currency and capital?control issues, different accounting/governance standards, and often higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGC

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Read More