M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at TD Cowen

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.18.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MTB stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.48. 392,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,328. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $211.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,541.70. The trade was a 48.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total value of $1,140,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,324.20. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 342.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,214.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 82.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid?Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle?market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

