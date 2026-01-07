Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at TD Cowen

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. Truist Financial has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $51.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 15.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $239,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,606.85. This represents a 33.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 336,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 383.7% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 382,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 303,466 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

