Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EBC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

EBC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 564,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,239. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 0.81. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, insider Robert Francis Rivers bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $860,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 403,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,345.54. The trade was a 14.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $512,400. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,534,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $34,680,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 36.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 109,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Eastern Bank, one of the oldest and largest mutual banks in the United States. Founded in 1818 as Salem Savings Bank and later rebranded as Eastern Bank in 1989, the company preserved its mutual ownership structure for more than two centuries. In March 2020, it completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker EBC, while continuing to emphasize its community-focused heritage.

Through its primary subsidiary, Eastern Bank, the company delivers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking products.

Further Reading

