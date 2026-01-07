KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/4/2026 – KORU Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/27/2025 – KORU Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/22/2025 – KORU Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – KORU Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products.

