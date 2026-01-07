Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.91, but opened at $68.88. Jardine Matheson shares last traded at $70.34, with a volume of 733 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie raised Jardine Matheson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

About Jardine Matheson

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited is a Bermuda-registered investment holding company with a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and American depositary shares trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol JMHLY. Established in 1832 by William Jardine and James Matheson, the group has evolved from a trading house in Canton to a diversified conglomerate with operations throughout Asia.

The company holds controlling interests in a portfolio of businesses spanning property, retail, hospitality, automotive, and engineering.

