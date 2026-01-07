Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.44, but opened at $63.72. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $63.72, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZLDPF shares. Zacks Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zealand Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Down 2.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 14.10.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 71.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark?based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide?based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand’s pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

