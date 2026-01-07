Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.51, but opened at $53.25. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $52.1630, with a volume of 2,281,750 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.76 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 51.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,142,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,191,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,055 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,462,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,898,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,365,000 after purchasing an additional 882,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5,674.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,141,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,755 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

