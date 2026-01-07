Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.05, but opened at $59.59. Stella-Jones shares last traded at $63.04, with a volume of 307 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53.

Stella-Jones Inc is a North American producer and distributor of pressure-treated wood products used in infrastructure, utility and residential applications. The company’s core offerings include treated railroad ties, utility poles, crossarms, landscape timbers and posts designed to withstand environmental stresses and extend service life. These products support a range of end markets from railways and power transmission to fencing and outdoor construction.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Stella-Jones has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to establish a network of manufacturing and treatment facilities across Canada and the United States.

