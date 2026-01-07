Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kubota Corp. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.05, but opened at $73.84. Kubota shares last traded at $73.91, with a volume of 12,655 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on KUBTY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kubota currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.32. Kubota had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.95%.The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kubota Corp. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Corporation (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota’s agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

