Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.58. Evotec shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 49,013 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evotec to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evotec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,198,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evotec during the second quarter worth $1,239,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Evotec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Evotec by 239.0% in the third quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 132,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 93,097 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evotec by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec’s service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

