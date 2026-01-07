iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.57 and last traded at $123.3590, with a volume of 1988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.85.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.73.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
