iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.57 and last traded at $123.3590, with a volume of 1988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.85.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.73.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 253.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

