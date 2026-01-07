Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $148.77 and last traded at $148.43, with a volume of 24617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Siemens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28. The firm has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $24.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Siemens had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.05%.Siemens has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.080-6.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens AG will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company’s activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

