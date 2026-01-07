Compass (NYSE:COMP) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.6280, with a volume of 15825831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on COMP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point set a $13.00 price target on Compass in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Compass in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.95 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $548,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 363,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,975. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 20,953 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $230,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 258,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,832. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 134,181 shares of company stock worth $1,448,384 in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

