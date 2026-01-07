Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $82.2760, with a volume of 53653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 2.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $372,346.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 141,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,691.46. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $239,287.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 108,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330,730.85. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 183,792 shares of company stock worth $12,449,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,625,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,020,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,455,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,565,000 after buying an additional 90,385 shares during the period. Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after buying an additional 1,304,347 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 6,223,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,628,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,573,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,298,000 after buying an additional 994,538 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

