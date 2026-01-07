iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.15 and last traded at $67.4190, with a volume of 35056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.58.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the healthcare sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as healthcare equipment and services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

