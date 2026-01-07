Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.5860, with a volume of 5626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 905,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

