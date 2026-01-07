MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Lucid Cap Mkts

Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNOV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, December 29th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MediciNova to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediciNova stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of MediciNova as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapeutics for neurodegenerative, inflammatory, fibrotic and oncological diseases. Founded in the late 1990s, the company advances its proprietary compounds through clinical trials and strategic partnerships, with a goal of addressing areas of high unmet medical need. MediciNova is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains a presence in Tokyo to support collaborations and regulatory interactions in Asian markets.

The company’s leading clinical asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is an anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent originally approved in Japan for asthma and post-stroke dizziness.

