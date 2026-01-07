Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWEN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

NYSE:CWEN traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.15. 47,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,482,000 after buying an additional 77,595 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 745,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,349 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,344 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 580,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 435,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway’s generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

