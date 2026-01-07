Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $94.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Incyte traded as high as $110.93 and last traded at $110.5540, with a volume of 523756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.66.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Incyte from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Incyte from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho set a $121.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.21.

In related news, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $289,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,238.82. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $277,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,300. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 88,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,708,893 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,135,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,220,000 after purchasing an additional 137,570 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,519,000 after buying an additional 1,465,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,899,000 after buying an additional 139,740 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,986,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,061,000 after acquiring an additional 124,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,401,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,609,000 after acquiring an additional 232,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

