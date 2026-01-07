LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.86, but opened at $46.98. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. LGI Homes shares last traded at $45.3660, with a volume of 98,727 shares traded.
LGIH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Capital One Financial set a $60.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.70.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.88.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $396.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.
LGI Homes, Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.
In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.
