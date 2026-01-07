LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.86, but opened at $46.98. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. LGI Homes shares last traded at $45.3660, with a volume of 98,727 shares traded.

LGIH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Capital One Financial set a $60.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 43,572 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in LGI Homes by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $396.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.

In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.

