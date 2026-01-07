PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price target on PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

NYSE:PJT opened at $179.95 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $190.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.84.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $447.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.76 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. CWM LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm’s dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

