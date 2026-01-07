Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised to “Buy” at Arete Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00. Arete Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.12.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $110.76 on Monday. Roku has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $116.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $2,758,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $217,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,082.36. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,282 shares of company stock worth $36,686,139. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 55.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Arete Research raised Roku from “neutral” to “buy” and lifted its price target to $132, giving the stock a fresh upside thesis that can attract buy-side interest. Read More.

Analyst upgrade: Arete Research raised Roku from “neutral” to “buy” and lifted its price target to $132, giving the stock a fresh upside thesis that can attract buy-side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ad-measurement improvement: Roku began using iSpot’s outcomes-based metric to improve ad targeting and measurement, which could boost ad revenue monetization and advertiser demand over time. Read More.

Ad-measurement improvement: Roku began using iSpot’s outcomes-based metric to improve ad targeting and measurement, which could boost ad revenue monetization and advertiser demand over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical tailwind: Roku recently cleared near-term resistance (a golden-cross / break above the 20-day moving average), a signal that may attract momentum and technical traders. Read More.

Technical tailwind: Roku recently cleared near-term resistance (a golden-cross / break above the 20-day moving average), a signal that may attract momentum and technical traders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Structural market support: industry data shows smart TVs remain the primary streaming device in U.S. homes, supporting Roku’s platform reach and long-term ad/device opportunity. Read More.

Structural market support: industry data shows smart TVs remain the primary streaming device in U.S. homes, supporting Roku’s platform reach and long-term ad/device opportunity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product and UX items (third?party apps, resolution tips, device lifespan) surfaced in consumer stories — relevant for retention and satisfaction but unlikely to move the stock without broader adoption or material impact. Read More. Read More.

Product and UX items (third?party apps, resolution tips, device lifespan) surfaced in consumer stories — relevant for retention and satisfaction but unlikely to move the stock without broader adoption or material impact. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive overall (consensus target ~$118.12, many buy ratings), which provides longer-term support but hasn’t decisively driven today’s trade. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains constructive overall (consensus target ~$118.12, many buy ratings), which provides longer-term support but hasn’t decisively driven today’s trade. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares and CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 729 shares in early January, trimming insider stakes — a signal some investors read as a negative or profit-taking cue. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling: Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares and CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 729 shares in early January, trimming insider stakes — a signal some investors read as a negative or profit-taking cue. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term market reaction: coverage notes the stock traded lower today as investors weighed execution and ad?revenue visibility against positive product/tech signals and insider sales. Read More.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.