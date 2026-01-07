Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $11.91 on Monday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 15,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $195,156.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 490,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,550. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 5,846 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $70,502.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 392,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,094.66. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $282,301. 11.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 560.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 136.2% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 427.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

