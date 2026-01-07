AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded by Arete Research to Strong Sell

Arete Research lowered shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. The company has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

