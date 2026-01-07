Zacks Research Upgrades Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Hold

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

GLNG stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 278.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Golar LNG by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

