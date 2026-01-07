Zacks Research Downgrades Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) to Hold

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Helios Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLIO

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE HLIO opened at $59.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.29. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $59.55.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.10 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company’s Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.