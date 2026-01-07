Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,323 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 162% compared to the average volume of 885 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.55. 51,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,479. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 53.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,839 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.51, for a total transaction of $3,184,439.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 859,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,355,798.88. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 816,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,029,000 after buying an additional 60,163 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,705.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,338,000 after buying an additional 111,814 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams?Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi?brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher?end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

