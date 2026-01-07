Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

NYSE WH opened at $79.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $69.21 and a twelve month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.29 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 61.12%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $2,000,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,212.93. The trade was a 41.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,919.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 39,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,554.18. This represents a 48.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,482 shares of company stock worth $4,677,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

