Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XYZ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Compass Point upgraded Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Get Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XYZ

Block Stock Up 0.6%

XYZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.44. 564,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.45. Block has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $221,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,357.20. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $500,946.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 521,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,302,969.92. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 54,796 shares of company stock worth $3,395,943 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $415,575,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $1,628,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,937,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth $1,562,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.