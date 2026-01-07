BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $90.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get BitMine Immersion Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

BitMine Immersion Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BMNR opened at $32.33 on Monday. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $15.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a net margin of 5,719.06% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitMine Immersion Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMNR. CNB Bank acquired a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About BitMine Immersion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BitMine Immersion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitMine Immersion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.