Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Research lowered shares of Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Contango ORE in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

Contango ORE Stock Up 0.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango ORE

NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $408.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.10 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. Contango ORE has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Contango ORE by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Contango ORE in the third quarter worth $208,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Contango ORE by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Contango ORE during the 3rd quarter worth $36,772,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Contango ORE in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango ORE Company Profile

Contango ORE Royalty Trust (NYSE American: CTGO) is a grantor royalty trust that holds net overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties. As a non?operating entity, the trust itself does not engage in exploration, drilling or production activities but instead receives a percentage of revenues generated by producing wells. This structure offers investors exposure to commodity price movements and production volumes without the direct capital expenditure or operational risks associated with upstream oil and gas companies.

The trust’s assets consist primarily of royalty interests in offshore leases located on the continental shelf of the Gulf of Mexico.

