Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage on Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Equities researchers at Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 110.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GLTO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Galecto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Galecto in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Galecto from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Galecto alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Galecto

Galecto Price Performance

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Galecto has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Galecto will post -15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galecto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galecto in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the third quarter worth about $100,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galecto Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company developing small?molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company’s research focuses on inhibiting galectin?3, an extracellular carbohydrate?binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase?like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin?3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin?3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.