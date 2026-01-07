Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight Rating

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of DLAKY opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.45%.The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) by 892.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world’s largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group’s passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

