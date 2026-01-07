McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the third quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $623.86 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

