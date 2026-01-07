McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the third quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0%
QQQ opened at $623.86 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.63.
- Positive Sentiment: Large-cap internet and AI beneficiaries—names like Alphabet—are cited as potential drivers for ETFs such as QQQ, supporting the fund’s upside given its heavy tech/mega-cap weighting. Famed Internet Stocks Could Propel These ETFs in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Daily ETF commentary reports QQQ gains and broader index strength, confirming short?term bullish momentum and positive investor sentiment into the start of the week. QQQ ETF Daily Snapshot, 1-6-2026
- Positive Sentiment: ETF industry flow analysis shows continued appetite for core equity ETFs after a big 2025, which tends to benefit large, liquid ETFs like QQQ via inflows and tight spreads. From Bitcoin to Bonds: Examining the 2025 ETF Heavyweights
- Positive Sentiment: Reported share acquisition by Sterling Investment Counsel (1,817 shares) is a small but positive signal of institutional buying interest in QQQ. Sterling Investment Counsel Acquires 1,817 Shares in Invesco QQQ
- Neutral Sentiment: Earlier daily snapshots showed pre-market strength as well, reinforcing momentum but offering limited new information on catalysts. QQQ ETF Daily Snapshot, 1-5-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple market outlook pieces highlight a generally positive backdrop for 2026 but caution on volatility and intermittent large drawdowns—important for risk management but not an immediate directional catalyst. 2026 Stock Market Outlook: A Positive Backdrop, But Brace For Another 2025-Sized Plunge
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on central bank policy and quantitative easing is mixed—any clear pivot to easing would be bullish for risk assets (and QQQ), but current commentary is watchful rather than decisive. Federal Reserve Watch: Quantitative Easing
- Negative Sentiment: Several macro pieces warn of housing stress, recession risks, and a “dangerous” Fed moment—worsening economic data or hawkish surprises could trigger rotation out of growth/tech and weigh on QQQ. U.S. Economy: Housing, The Pain Begins Now
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis warning that the Fed’s next moves could unsettle markets; heightened policy risk raises the chance of short-term volatility for tech-heavy ETFs. The Fed’s Most Dangerous Moment Yet – And Markets Are Not Ready
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
