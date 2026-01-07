Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $121.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $150.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,503 shares in the company, valued at $18,727,366. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 136,257 shares of company stock valued at $16,855,192 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

