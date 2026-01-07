Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.85 and last traded at $91.0630, with a volume of 513590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Truist Financial raised their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut Comerica from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $82.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Comerica Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.91%. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $1,160,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,321,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,107,000 after purchasing an additional 203,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,017,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating as Comerica Bank. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial solutions to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its principal business activities encompass commercial banking services—such as treasury management, lending, and international trade finance—alongside retail banking products like deposit accounts, consumer loans, and credit cards. In addition, Comerica provides wealth management and trust services, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions to support clients’ complex financial needs.

Established in Detroit in 1849 as the Detroit Savings Fund Institute, Comerica has evolved over more than 170 years to become a regional banking leader.

Featured Stories

